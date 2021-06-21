Morgan Stanley Boosts Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $60.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s current price.

EXC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $44.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

