Morgan Stanley Raises Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $13.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.53.

NYSE PAA opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 2.30.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,943,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2,139.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,209 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,673 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,935,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

