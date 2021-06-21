Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Reduced by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $528,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after acquiring an additional 611,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,658,000 after acquiring an additional 45,989 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,921,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,635,000 after buying an additional 227,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 over the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $207.03 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $213.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.59. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

