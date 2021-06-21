Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $325.00

Motorpoint Group plc (LON:MOTR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 325 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 325 ($4.25), with a volume of 56763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313 ($4.09).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOTR. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of Motorpoint Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Libertas Partners increased their price objective on shares of Motorpoint Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Motorpoint Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 273.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.62. The company has a market capitalization of £293.12 million and a PE ratio of 18.20.

In other news, insider Adele Cooper purchased 13,327 shares of Motorpoint Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £34,650.20 ($45,270.71). Also, insider Chris Morgan acquired 13,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £39,797.20 ($51,995.30).

Motorpoint Group Company Profile (LON:MOTR)

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 13 retail sites across Great Britain.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.