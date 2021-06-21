Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) fell 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 117,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 159,984,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAKD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Naked Brand Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Naked Brand Group by 64.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 98,540 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Naked Brand Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Naked Brand Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Naked Brand Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, retails, and sells women's and men's intimates apparel and swimwear products primarily in the United States. It offers intimate, sleepwear and loungewear, swimwear and accessories, and costume products under the licensed Frederick's of Hollywood brand.

