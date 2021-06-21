National Bank Financial Increases Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Price Target to C$5.00

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Storm Resources in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lifted their target price on Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Storm Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.08.

Shares of SRX stock opened at C$3.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$455.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00. Storm Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$4.11.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

