National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,766,000 after acquiring an additional 481,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,735,000 after purchasing an additional 379,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,399,000 after purchasing an additional 256,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,704,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NFG opened at $51.47 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

NFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.