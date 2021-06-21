New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 9,387 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of SkyWest worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SkyWest by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest stock opened at $45.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.86 and a beta of 2.05. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. As a group, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKYW. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

