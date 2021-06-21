New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 9,698 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of STAAR Surgical worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $584,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,745 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 157,239 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,430,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAA. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

STAA opened at $145.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.25. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 661.30 and a beta of 0.99.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $2,693,997.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 11,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $1,456,214.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,887,947.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,996 shares of company stock valued at $34,745,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

