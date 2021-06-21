New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 121,644 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 64.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 121,644 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $74.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

