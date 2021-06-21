New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,300 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLB. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,675,000 after buying an additional 162,107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 28,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

COLB stock opened at $38.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

