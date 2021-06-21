Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,332,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $196,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Newell Brands by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

