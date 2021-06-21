Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NRDXF has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordex has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Nordex alerts:

Shares of NRDXF stock remained flat at $$21.10 during trading hours on Monday. Nordex has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.