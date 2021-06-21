North American Construction Group (NOA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE: NOA) recently:

6/11/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – North American Construction Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/30/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NOA traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 282,492 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

