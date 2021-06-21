Northcoast Research Lowers Camping World (NYSE:CWH) to Neutral

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

CWH has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.30.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.18. Camping World has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,008,209.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 743,584 shares of company stock worth $34,235,681. 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth $20,313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,433,000 after acquiring an additional 486,756 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Camping World by 1,210.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 449,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,765,000 after acquiring an additional 445,908 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $10,974,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.