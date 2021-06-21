Northern Trust Corp Has $171.80 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 779,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,627 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $171,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Okta by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,108 shares of company stock worth $6,561,357 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $239.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.87. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.35.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

