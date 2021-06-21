Northern Trust Corp Sells 160,030 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,845,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,030 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.68% of Regency Centers worth $161,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 32.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 489,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,762,000 after purchasing an additional 120,314 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,156,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,689,000 after purchasing an additional 255,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $63.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.67. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

REG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

