Northern Trust Corp Sells 35,176 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,753,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,176 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.26% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $175,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,041,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,089,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,635 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,056,000 after buying an additional 953,367 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,591,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 495,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,922,000 after buying an additional 432,698 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $63.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

