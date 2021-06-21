Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,696 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of The Cooper Companies worth $205,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COO stock opened at $383.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $415.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $392.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

