NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.6568 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

NWHUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

