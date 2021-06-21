NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.75 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NWHUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NWHUF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

