Nucleus Financial Group plc (LON:NUC) Insider Acquires £148.98 in Stock

Nucleus Financial Group plc (LON:NUC) insider David Ritchie Ferguson purchased 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £148.98 ($194.64).

On Monday, April 12th, David Ritchie Ferguson acquired 80 shares of Nucleus Financial Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($195.45).

NUC stock opened at GBX 189.50 ($2.48) on Monday. Nucleus Financial Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 110.25 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of £144.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.47.

Nucleus Financial Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across various tax wrappers and asset choices, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, ETFs, and investment trusts.

