Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 29.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79,061 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 43,162 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 28,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $93.02 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.80.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. Nucor’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,478 shares of company stock valued at $19,527,412. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

