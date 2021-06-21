nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 1,261.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in nVent Electric by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

NVT stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,987,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

