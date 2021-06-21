Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,328,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,875 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $14,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $79,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $4,463,000. 48.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $6.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 101.96%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,022,479 shares in the company, valued at $145,271,842.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,899,159 shares of company stock worth $12,585,409 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

