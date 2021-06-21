Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Receives “Average” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their average rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $32.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.29. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

