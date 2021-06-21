OctoFi Hits Market Cap of $7.44 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.32 or 0.00028745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a total market cap of $7.44 million and $292,204.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OctoFi has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00056940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00022581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.88 or 0.00684193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00042167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00080722 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.