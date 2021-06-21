Offshift 24-Hour Volume Hits $94,158.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Offshift has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $94,158.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00002623 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,821.26 or 0.99798947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00032145 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008281 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00071079 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000812 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

