Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Lifted to Buy at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $257.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ODFL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $246.35 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $161.30 and a 1-year high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $4,957,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,731,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

