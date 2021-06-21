Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.29.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $251.40. 496,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,821. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $161.30 and a 12-month high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,597,000 after acquiring an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,221,000 after acquiring an additional 47,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,737,000 after acquiring an additional 159,998 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.