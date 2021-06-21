OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $646,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Oracle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.25. 110,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,525,403. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.54 and a 52-week high of $85.03. The company has a market cap of $222.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,070,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,244,600. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

