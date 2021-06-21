OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Makes New $323,000 Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2,174.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 319,967 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 11.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after purchasing an additional 274,202 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 14.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 60.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 11,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 33,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

