OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,239 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded up $1.84 on Monday, hitting $231.46. 14,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,917. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.12. The firm has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.36.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.