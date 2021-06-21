OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,680 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.4% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,453,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $384.70. 9,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,336. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.81.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

