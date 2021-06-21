OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,480 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,480 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 210,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,417,966. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $39.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

