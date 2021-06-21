Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) vs. Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Critical Review

Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Omnitek Engineering has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Omnitek Engineering and Romeo Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25

Romeo Power has a consensus price target of $11.68, indicating a potential upside of 33.12%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and Romeo Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnitek Engineering $880,000.00 2.96 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Romeo Power $8.97 million 128.27 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -16.24

Omnitek Engineering has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Romeo Power.

Profitability

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnitek Engineering -42.14% N/A -35.49% Romeo Power N/A -34.20% -15.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Omnitek Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Omnitek Engineering shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Romeo Power beats Omnitek Engineering on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnitek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, new natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. Its products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company sells and delivers its products through its distributors, engine manufacturers, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. Omnitek Engineering Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America. The Joint Venture Support segment provides design, research and development, and other engineering related services. It serves commercial and high-performance electric vehicle manufacturers, fleet operators, and automobile and recreational vehicle manufacturers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

