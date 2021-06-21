Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.
In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $656,139.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $302,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $21.50 on Monday. Ooma has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $498.80 million, a PE ratio of -195.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.98.
Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ooma
Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.
