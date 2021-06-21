Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $656,139.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $302,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ooma by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 26.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 748,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Ooma in the first quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ooma by 98.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $21.50 on Monday. Ooma has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $498.80 million, a PE ratio of -195.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.98.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

