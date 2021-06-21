Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.50

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

