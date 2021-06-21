Orion Protocol Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 21st. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.66 or 0.00020218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $193.08 million and $11.66 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00057847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00023134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.40 or 0.00702313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00042568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00081448 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,985,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

