Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DNNGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. SEB Equity Research raised Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, June 4th. SEB Equities raised Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $46.25 on Thursday. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.48.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

