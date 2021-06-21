Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB raised their price target on Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an underperform rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Ovintiv from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.63.

TSE OVV opened at C$35.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.22. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$9.07 and a one year high of C$39.23.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -1.28%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

