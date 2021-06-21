Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 142.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $34,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

Owens Corning stock opened at $94.65 on Monday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.04.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

