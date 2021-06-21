Oxen (OXEN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $313,772.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00003553 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $61.42 million and $313,772.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,676.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,903.89 or 0.06010440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.49 or 0.01469510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00401018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00126513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.03 or 0.00653578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00398748 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00041540 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,571,776 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

