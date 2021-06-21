Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to post $180.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.00 million and the lowest is $177.00 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $137.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $730.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $720.20 million to $748.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $750.88 million, with estimates ranging from $729.00 million to $790.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on PPBI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $95,595,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $38,101,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,219,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,962,000 after purchasing an additional 752,461 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 573,768 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,718,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,788,000 after purchasing an additional 506,281 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPBI stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $44.01. 13,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.00%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

