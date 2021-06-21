PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stake Reduced by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PacWest Bancorp worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,565,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,164,000 after acquiring an additional 141,982 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,649. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PACW shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

