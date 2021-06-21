Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Moody’s by 103.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,879,000 after purchasing an additional 705,790 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Moody’s by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,920,000 after purchasing an additional 413,430 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Moody’s by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Moody’s by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,031,000 after purchasing an additional 208,481 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $348.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.96. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $357.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

