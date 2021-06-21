Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,746 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,874,000 after buying an additional 644,085 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $543,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $2,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

WERN opened at $42.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

