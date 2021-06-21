Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after acquiring an additional 44,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. 37.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB opened at $23.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.13. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $394.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.89%.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $193,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,322 shares of company stock worth $1,928,253. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

