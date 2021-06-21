Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $449.41 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $466.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $441.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

