Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,019,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $321,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $794,592,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,656,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $68,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $2,435,139.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,545.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.46.

PH stock opened at $280.99 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $170.30 and a one year high of $324.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

